Israel Wants to Close Al Jazeera Bureau, Calling It a ‘Propaganda Mouthpiece’
Israel wants to shut down Al Jazeera’s Israeli bureau, accusing the Qatari-based news outlet of being “a propaganda mouthpiece” for Hamas. “This is a station that incites, this is a station that films troops in assembly areas (outside Gaza) ... that incites against the citizens of Israel—a propaganda mouthpiece,” the country’s communications minister Shloma Karhi told Israel’s Army Radio, according to Reuters. The move has been cleared by security officials, and now faces legal vetting and a cabinet discussion, Karhi said. “It is unconscionable that Hamas spokespeople’s message goes through this station. I hope we will finish with this today,” he said.