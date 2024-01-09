Israeli Forces Stood by as Settlers Killed Palestinian Teen, Report Says
Israeli troops have been accused of standing by and doing nothing while a group of Israeli settlers killed several Palestinians, including a 17-year-old boy. Obada Saed Abu Srour, 17, was shot in the back during the attack on the Palestinian community of Qusra in early October, according to The Washington Post. Muath Raed Odeh, 29, and Musab Abdel Halim Abu Rida, 20, were also killed in the attack, which occurred while the Palestinians were trying to protect a local man’s home from an armed mob of settlers. The Israel Defense Forces took no action to stop the attack, despite being obligated by law to protect all residents of the West Bank, the Post reports. A spokesperson for the IDF told the newspaper the incident is now “under review.” An unnamed Israeli official told the Post troops had heard gunfire during the attack and alerted other forces, who then came and intervened. At least 314 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank by Israeli forces or settlers since Oct. 7, according to the United Nations.