Issa Rae Marries Longtime Boyfriend Louis Diame in the South of France
'SO REAL AND SPECIAL'
Issa Rae married her longtime boyfriend, Louis Diame, in the South of France over the weekend, announcing the surprise news in an Instagram post Monday morning. “Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawang dress...,” Rae sarcastically captioned the post. “My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed... Then I took a few flicks with Somebody’s Husband.”
The Insecure creator and star shared a handful of photos from the wedding, including her first public post to her Instagram feed of Diame, who wore a red Dolce & Gabbana suit. She also thanked her wedding planner, crediting the team for making the wedding at Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat “feel so real and special.” Rae, 36, has been famously tight-lipped about businessman Diame, who she has been dating for nearly a decade. Even their engagement was hush-hush, the big hint being an April 2019 Essence magazine cover on which she sported an engagement ring.