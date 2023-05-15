Ivanka Posts Touching Mother’s Day Tribute as Donald Leaves Family Out
FAMILY MAN
Ivanka Trump posted a slideshow of throwback pictures in a Mother’s Day post largely remembering her late mom, Ivana Trump. The 41-year-old paid tribute to the socialite and first wife of the former president, writing: “On the first Mother’s Day following my mother’s passing, I hold space for the beautiful memories of my mom while cherishing the privilege of being a mother to my three amazing kids: Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore.” Followed was a gallery of images featuring Ivanka and her mom and a few extra of her own children. “Sending so much love to all you superhuman mamas out there,” she added. “Happy Mother’s Day!” Ivana died at her home in New York City in July 2022 at 73. Patriarch Donald, however, seems to have been lacking in Mother’s Day spirit. While posting “Happy Mother’s Day to ALL” on Truth Social, he did not focus on his own family, instead using the opportunity to send wishes to, “in particular the Mothers, Wives and Lovers of the Radical Left Fascists, Marxists, and Communists who are doing everything within their power to destroy and obliterate our once great Country. Please make these complete Lunatics and Maniacs Kinder, Gentler, Softer and, most importantly, Smarter, so that we can, quickly, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”