CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Couple Killed by Redwood Tree on Birthday Road Trip
DEVASTATING
Read it at Wild Rivers Outpost
A California couple with five children between them were killed when a giant Redwood tree fell on their car during a birthday road trip. The Wild Rivers Outpost reports that Jake Woodward, 35, and wife Jessica, 45, were on their way to Oregon last week when the freak accident happened. Jessica’s two adult kids from a previous relationship are now caring for their three younger half-siblings. “This family and these parents were such a humble, fun loving pair that knew they were soulmates at the moment they met,” cousin Emma Miravalle Hood, who created a GoFundMe for the kids, told the outlet.