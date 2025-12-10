James Carville Says ‘Loser’ Trump’s Reign Is ‘Over’ After Rally

Democratic strategist James Carville unloaded on President Donald Trump, branding him a “loser” and arguing that his winning streak is over.

“He’s not getting away with it,” Carville, 81, said about Trump, 79, on a Wednesday episode of the Politics War Room with James Carville and Al Hunt podcast.

“He’s done. We just got to butter this toast and slice it and eat it,” Carville continued, adding, “You’re a loser, dude! You’re losing everywhere, and you’re going to lose more because you, my friend, are a loser!”

Trump held an "affordability" rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Alex Wong/Alex Wong/Getty Images

Carville and co-host Al Hunt were discussing Trump’s “affordability” rally held Tuesday in Pennsylvania, at a time when 46 percent of American adults say the cost-of-living crisis is “the worst they can ever remember it being,” including 37 percent of Trump supporters.

“It’s a politically dumb message,” Carville said of the billionaire president’s Tuesday speech, in which he dismissed the affordability crisis as a “Democrat hoax” while telling the Pennsylvania steelworkers he addressed that they should “give up” buying their children certain Christmas presents to save money.

“People are seeing this, and people are voting on this,” Carville said, adding that the president is “losing everywhere” and might be “the biggest loser of the century.”

The president, who gave himself an “A-plus-plus-plus-plus-plus” rating on the economy, received his lowest approval rating yet in mid-November at 38 percent, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

Though his approval rating edged up to 41 percent in December, the president’s party suffered election losses as voters turned away from him over the cost of living, most recently with Democrat Eileen Higgins defeating GOP candidate Emilio Gonzalez in Miami’s mayoral race and Democrat Eric Gisler flipping a Republican-held Georgia House seat.

In November, the president blamed Republicans’ losses in elections due to his name not being on the ballot and on the longest government shutdown in history as the two reasons for defeat.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has gone from a staunch MAGA loyalist to becoming more critical of Donald Trump. Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images

“His own party is turning on him, he’s a loser,” Carville, who is married to Republican strategist Mary Matalin, 72, continued, using his favorite word to describe the president.

The most prominent Republican so far to turn on Trump is his former MAGA-loyalist, Marjorie Taylor Greene, who resigned from Congress in November following a feud with the president, stating in a shocking video that “Republicans will likely lose the midterms.”

“Your staff don’t tell you that, but I’m gonna tell you,” Carville said, directing his words at the president, who he predicted isn’t informed about his declining support, before once again calling him a “loser.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment, but has received no immediate response.