Nevada Man Who Killed 3 Claimed He Was a Batman Villain
A Nevada man who killed two women and a 12-year-old boy in a terrifying rampage last month told police he was the Batman villain Bane, was making a movie, and needed a helicopter, the Las Vegas Sun reported. The details were from a 911 call that Jason Neo Bourne made on Nov. 3 after he shot dead the two neighbor women, wounded a teen girl, and kidnapped the boy. When dispatchers asked Bourne where he was, he told the child to tell them, adding, “If you get your address wrong, I have to kill you.” The Sun reports that when police found Bourne, he was sitting in a car with the child, whom he fatally shot before officers opened fire and killed him.