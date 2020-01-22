Chair-Wielding NCAA Star Silvio De Sousa Suspended Indefinitely for Role in Kansas Brawl
Kansas University basketball player Silvio De Sousa has been suspended indefinitely for his role in Tuesday evening’s all-out brawl at the conclusion of the Jayhawks’ game against Kansas State.
During the last few seconds of KU’s 81-59 blowout of their state rival, De Sousa was stripped of the ball by Kansas State’s DaJuan Gordon. De Sousa blocked Gordon’s layup attempt and then stood over Gordon as the player laid on the floor. A massive brawl ensued between both teams, crescendoing with De Sousa raising a stool above his head before being stopped by an assistant coach.
“I have suspended Silvio De Sousa indefinitely pending the final outcome of the review by KU and the Big 12 Conference,” KU coach Bill Self said in a statement. “We are disappointed in his actions and there is no place in the game for that behavior.”