JD Vance Takes Rare Social Media Break After Epstein Files Dump

The vice president was atypically quiet online following the Department of Justice’s newest tranche of Epstein files.

As of Sunday afternoon, Vice President JD Vance had not posted on X since Jan. 28, two days before the DOJ published more than 3 million files related to its investigation of convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

This is a rare extended break for the VP, who hasn’t taken more than 48 hours off from X in January. His absence did not go unnoticed, as viral posts pointed out his unusual radio silence.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 23: US Vice President JD Vance speaks to a crowd during the 53rd annual March for Life rally on the National Mall in Washington, DC, on January 23, 2026. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images) Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images

Several X users blasted the vice president for seemingly flipping on his position on Epstein. They re-upped a 2021 post from Vance complaining that people had stopped talking about Epstein and his associates.

“Remember when we learned that our wealthiest and most powerful people were connected to a guy who ran a literal child sex trafficking ring?” Vance posted. “And then that guy died mysteriously in a jail? And now we just don’t talk about it.”

Former Michigan Representative Justin Amash criticizes VP JD Vance's silence on latest Epstein file dump. Justin Amash/X

Vance’s absence on the social media platform follows a poll last week that revealed Gen Z Trump voters did not envision the current VP as future president. In November, Vance was slammed by MS Now host Lawrence O’Donnell for his silence on the Epstein files.

“JD Vance never said the word Epstein,” O’Donnell said. “JD Vance never said the words Ghislaine Maxwell. JD Vance stayed absolutely silent about the worst challenge his boss is facing tonight.”

The Trump Administration has endured backlash for months over its handling of documents related to the late sex offender.

Donald Trump has mostly suggested JD Vance could be a good 2028 candidate, rather than tease a full endorsement. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

During one of the earlier document dumps relating to Epstein, the president was suspiciously absent from the materials despite his well-documented relationship with the pedophile. The DOJ was later accused of a cover-up after withholding Epstein documents from the public past the legally required deadline.

Critics found it ironic that Vance wasn’t talking about the new documents. Former Michigan Representative Justin Amash took a jab at the vice president in a post on Saturday.

“Remember when we learned that our wealthiest and most powerful people were connected to a guy who ran a literal child sex trafficking ring?” Amash wrote, mimicking Vance’s post from 2021. “And then that guy died mysteriously in a jail? And then we got files affirming what took place? And now JD Vance just doesn’t talk about it.”

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein were friends for years, but the president denies being involved or even aware of the financier's child sex crimes. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing regarding his relationship with Epstein.

Among the newly uncovered documents was a spreadsheet of uncorroborated tips, which included an allegation of rape against the president involving a 13-year-old girl. The White House previously called the accusation “unfounded and false” and referred the Daily Beast to a statement issued by the Justice Department.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche speaks at a news conference to announce an update on the Epstein files at the Department of Justice on January 30, 2026 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“This production may include fake or falsely submitted images, documents or videos, as everything that was sent to the FBI by the public was included in the production that is responsive to the Act,” the DOJ said. “Some of the documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election. To be clear, the claims are unfounded and false, and if they have a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already.”