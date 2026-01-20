JD Vance’s Wife Announces Pregnancy After Marriage Speculation

Usha Vance is expecting her fourth child, becoming the first publicly pregnant second lady in U.S. history.

The Second Lady and Vice President JD Vance announced in a joint social media post on Tuesday that Usha is expecting a son in late July. The couple’s three other children—Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel—are ages 3, 5, and 8.

“We’re very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy,” the post reads. “Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July.”

The post continues: “During this exciting and hectic time, we are particularly grateful for the military doctors who take excellent care of our family and for the staff members who do so much to ensure that we can serve while enjoying a wonderful life with our children.”

The announcement comes after months of wild speculation about the couple, who married in 2014. In October, the Catholic-convert vice president drew outrage after publicly expressing his wish for his Hindu wife to follow his journey to his religion.

It didn’t help that Usha was later seen out and about without her wedding ring. But Vance said they are unfazed by the gossip and focused on their three children.

Vance and his family pictured in Agra, India, last spring. Kenny Holston/Pool/Getty Images

The couple met while enrolled at Yale Law School and, after they were married, resided in Cincinnati, Ohio, where Usha was a lawyer at Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP. Before that, she clerked for Chief Justice John Roberts on the Supreme Court and Justice Brett Kavanaugh when he was on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment. In a post on X, the official White House account wrote: “The most pro-family administration in history! CONGRATULATIONS!”

The second family’s announcement is the latest in a string of White House pregnancies. Earlier this month, Katie Miller announced that she and her husband, Stephen Miller, the controversial White House deputy chief of staff, are expecting their fourth child together.

Going into Trump's NYE party, Katie Miller appeared to suggest she was pregnant by holding her tummy. X

And weeks before that, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, 28, announced that she and her 60-year-old husband Nicholas Riccio are expecting a baby girl in the new year.

Their first child, Niko, was born in July 2024, six months before they got married ahead of Trump’s second inauguration.