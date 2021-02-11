CHEAT SHEET
Jeep Puts Kibosh on Springsteen’s Super Bowl Ad After DWI Bust
Jeep has yanked a commercial featuring Bruce Springsteen that made its debut during the Super Bowl over revelations he was cited for drunken driving in November. A spokeswoman for the carmaker told the Detroit Free Press that the company would not comment on The Boss’ legal woes. “But it’s also right that we pause our Big Game commercial until the actual facts can be established. Its message of community and unity is as relevant as ever. As is the message that drinking and driving can never be condoned,” she said. Springsteen, 71, was stopped by federal park police in Sandy Hook, New Jersey, and charged with driving while intoxicated, consuming alcohol in a prohibited area, and reckless driving.