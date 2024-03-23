Jeff Bezos’ Ex-Wife MacKenzie Scott Gives Millions to LGBT, Migrant Rights Groups
CHA-CHING
Much of the $640 million that billionaire MacKenzie Scott announced on Tuesday she had donated went to non-profits supporting migrant rights, prison justice, and LGBT+ advocacy, according to the New York Post. Scott gave an estimated $122 million to migrant advocacy groups alone, spread across 67 organizations specializing in legal aid and other resources to migrants. She also gave a combined $117 million to 67 prison justice groups, $72 million to 43 LGBTQ+ advocacy groups, and $18 million to 10 clean energy organizations. Scott, who makes information on her donations available through her website Yield Giving, has given away more than $16.5 billion in recent years as part of her pledge to donate half of her total worth to charity. She chose recipients from thousands of applications after posting a call for grantees from community-led groups with missions “to advance the voices and opportunities of individuals and families of meager or modest means.” Individual grants ranged from $1 million to $2 million each.