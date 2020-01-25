Jeff Bezos’ Gal Pal Sent Brother Texts He Sold to National Enquirer
Reports in the Wall Street Journal and The New York Times are providing new insight into how the National Enquirer obtained some of Jeff Bezos’ personal text messages. The newspapers say that federal prosecutors investigating whether the tabloid tried to extort the billionaire have evidence that indicates Bezos’ girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, sent them to her brother, Michael Sanchez, who then sold them to the publication for $200,000. The Journal says they include a flirty May 10, 2018, text from Bezos and a shirtless photo of the Amazon chief. There was no indication in the reports that Lauren Sanchez knew her brother would sell the texts. It’s also unclear where the Enquirer may have gotten other texts or photos of Bezos. Forensic experts working for Bezos say they have evidence that Saudi Arabia obtained access to Bezos’ private data, which Saudi Arabia denies. The Daily Beast was the first to report that Michael Sanchez leaked the racy texts to the Enquirer.