One Killed as Gunfire Erupts at Louisville Protest
A man was killed in Louisville late Saturday after a gunman opened fire into a park full of peaceful protesters calling for action over the police shooting of Breonna Taylor. The Louisville Metro Police Department said the shooting occurred at Jefferson Square Park just after 9 p.m. Despite authorities performing life-saving measures on one of the victims, police said, he died at the scene. Another person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not yet taken any suspects into custody and are asking anyone with information to come forward. Witnesses said a man was seen firing several shots into the park, where demonstrators have camped out and protested for weeks over Taylor's death. Video purportedly taken as the shooting unfolded shows demonstrators fleeing and dropping to the ground after several shots ring out.
“It is a tragedy that this area of peaceful protest is now a crime scene,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said in a statement. He said he was “deeply saddened by the violence that erupted in Jefferson Square Park tonight, where those who have been voicing their concerns have been gathered.”