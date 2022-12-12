Jennifer Coolidge Credits Ariana Grande for Her Career Renaissance
THANK U
White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge says her career might have fizzled out if it weren’t for a certain famous fan. The 61-year-old became known as the hyper-sexualized “Stifler's Mom” in the American Pie series before scoring comedic roles in 200os films like Legally Blonde and A Cinderella Story. Though she starred in the popular CBS sitcom 2 Broke Girls until 2017, Coolidge seems to believe it was her cameo in the music video for Ariana Grande's smash 2018 hit “Thank U, Next” that really got her career back on track. “Yes, I got to do White Lotus, but I think it really started with you asking me to be in the ‘Thank U, Next’ video,” she told Grande in a conversation between the pair, published by Entertainment Weekly. “I mean, from there I got Promising Young Woman, and this whole thing. You were sort of the instigator. I really believe that. I think if you hadn’t put me in ‘Thank U, Next,’ and done that imitation, I don't think I would be here where I am.” Grande has been an open Coolidge stan for a long time. For Halloween this year, she posted a series of Instagram videos re-enacting scenes from Christopher Guest’s 2000 film Best in Show as Coolidge’s character, Sherri Ann Cabot.