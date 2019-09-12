CHEAT SHEET
OVER IT
Judge Issues Gag Order in Jennifer Dulos Case
Conn. Judge John Blawie has issued a gag order in the ever-unfolding case of missing mother Jennifer Dulos. The order bars Dolus’ estranged husband Fotis Dulos and his legal team, as well as witnesses and members of law enforcement, from speaking to the media until the order is lifted or more arrests are made. According to the order, they are prohibited from discussing a potential guilty plea or commenting on “the character, credibility, reputation or criminal record of a party, victim or witness.” “The court finds that a substantial likelihood exists that the continued dissemination of extrajudicial comments by the parties identified in this order carries a substantial likelihood of materially prejudicing a fair trial in this case,” Blawie wrote in his order.
Dateline aired the first national interview with Fotis Dulos on Monday. The father of five claimed he was not involved in his wife’s disappearance, and said he believes she is still alive. “I wish she were here to sort this mess out and I’m still hoping that she’s going to show up,” he told NBC reporter Dennis Murphy. Dulos was re-arrested last Wednesday in connection with the case and charged for a second time with tampering with evidence. He posted a $500,000 bond and was released that evening.