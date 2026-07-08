Scott Jennings Drips Out More Claims About McConnell

MAGA political commentator Scott Jennings has shared more details about the apparent conversation he had with Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell weeks after the senator was hospitalized.

In an interview on CNN’s Laura Coates Live, Jennings was pressed about his call with McConnell amid concerns over the lack of transparency surrounding the senator’s condition.

As well as relaying what the pair discussed and dismissing suggestions that McConnell was actually dead, Jennings claimed it was the senator who had called him and suggested the 84-year-old himself does not know whether he will return to work following his latest bout of ill health.

Jennings, a former adviser to McConnell who worked on several of the Republican’s re-election campaigns, made the bombshell claim on Tuesday that he had spoken with him amid intense speculation about the senator’s condition.

Mitch McConnell's last few years in office have been dogged by a series of medical scares and injuries. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The speculation has been fueled by McConnell’s team’s refusal to confirm why the senator was hospitalized on June 14, how serious his condition is, or whether he will be able to return to the office.

In a Tuesday post on X, Jennings said he had talked to McConnell for “just shy of 20 minutes” and discussed topics ranging from Iran and Ukraine to the scandal surrounding Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner.

“I’m not his physician or his immediate family, so we didn’t have any conversations about his medical records,” Jennings told Coates.

“All I can tell you is that I did talk to him on the phone for several minutes. He was pretty chatty about world affairs. He clearly had been tracking the news on Iran, on the NATO meetings, and what was going on, possibly with these talks involving Ukraine and Russia.”

The 84-year-old is in the hospital more than three weeks after being found unconscious and needing CPR. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

When Coates asked whether McConnell had “called him out of the blue” to talk, Jennings replied: “Yeah.”

“I mean, I’ve known him since I was a teenager and worked on most of his campaigns since I was 18 years old. We have an ongoing dialogue about politics and public affairs. So, from that perspective, the topics that we discussed today were pretty much in the vein of what we would normally chat about.”

Jennings added that he did not want to discuss whether McConnell had any plans to return to office, saying, “Maybe he doesn’t know.”

“I can just tell you that I saw some people postulating that he was deceased or not capable of having a conversation, and that certainly wasn’t my experience.”

Several MAGA and Republican figures have demanded that McConnell’s team provide “proof of life” for the senator amid suggestions there is an attempt to shield the full extent of the Republican’s condition from the public.

Mitch McConnell has been seen using a wheelchair several times in his final years in office. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

After days of near radio silence from McConnell’s team, independent journalist Desirée Townsend obtained EMS dispatch audio from when McConnell was found unconscious at his Washington, D.C., home, revealing he required CPR after apparently suffering a cardiac arrest.

Since then, McConnell’s team, led by top aide Terry Carmack, who is set to earn more than $226,000 this year, has repeatedly released the same statement saying the senator “appreciates the outpouring of support” while he continues treatment.

McConnell’s team has also refused to provide any further details about the Kentucky Republican while he has been hospitalized.

Terry Carmack has worked for Mitch McConnell since 2010. He was promoted to chief of staff in 2021. Billy Suratt/Apex MediaWire/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

“We need the truth about Mitch McConnell NOW. It is unacceptable that the party who spent four years criticizing Joe Biden’s health is now silent on McConnell’s,” conservative radio host Glenn Beck posted on X. “Is McConnell braindead? Or is he chatting about Graham Platner and Iran? It is OUR RIGHT to know.”

When pressed by CNN’s Coates for a response to Beck’s comment, Jennings said he is “sympathetic to the call for transparency” surrounding McConnell.

“I think it’s a fair criticism. It’s a valid question,” Jennings said. “Each of these politicians, you know, it’s up to them how much they want to disclose. I think people of that generation tend to be a little more guarded about their health.”

Jennings said that he did not discuss McConnell’s health during their call but claimed the senator said he was “feeling better.”

“I’ll be candid with you. I’ve never really had detailed conversations with him over the years about any health issues. I tend to leave that to his family, his physicians,” Jennings added.