Jesse Watters on Trump Mugshot: ‘He Looks Hard’
‘SYMPATHETIC CHARACTER’
While the release Thursday night of former president Donald Trump’s scowling mugshot caused one MSNBC anchor to describe the image as a “sinister apparition,” Fox News’ Jesse Watters took a different approach. “I say this with an unblemished record of heterosexuality: he looks good, and he looks hard,” the co-host of The Five said of Fulton County Jail inmate P01135809. Watters also argued that the photograph, which the Trump campaign is using to sell t-shirts, is helping his appeal to some Black voters. “Everyone’s talking about it. Black Americans online, some of them are saying, ‘I’m voting for Trump now,’ because they too have sometimes felt they’ve been unfairly targeted by the criminal justice system,” Watters claimed, without citing anyone in particular. “In this country, nationally, [if] one or two percent of the black votes swing to the Republicans, that’s the election right there.” Watters also accused “the Democrats” of turning the former president into a “sympathetic character.” Trump’s booking Thursday in Atlanta on RICO charges stemming from his effort to overturn the 2020 election marks his fourth indictment since April. He is also charged with felonies in New York, Florida and Washington, D.C.