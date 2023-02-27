WATCH: Jessica Chastain Takes a Tumble Up the Stairs at SAG Awards

CHEAT SHEET
Jessica Chastain shocked viewers when she tripped and fell on a set of stairs just moments after receiving an award at the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards Sunday night. The actress, 45, took home the award for best female actor in a television movie or series for George & Tammy on Showtime—her third SAG Award—but the jubilation wouldn’t last long. She admitted to People following the ceremony that she was “a little embarrassed” after getting caught up in her voluminous pink Zuhair Murad dress, but said she was still looking on the bright side. “I tripped on the stairs — but I had two very handsome men helping me up, so that wasn't so bad," she said. Chastain didn’t appear to suffer any sort of injury from the fall.