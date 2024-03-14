On Tuesday, news broke that independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is preparing to announce his running mate in the coming weeks—and that New York Giants quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wrestler-turned-Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura are among two of his top contenders.

“He’s also considering a pair of truck nuts dipped in Ivermectin,” said Jimmy Kimmel, who didn’t attempt to hide his bemusement at the very idea of any one of these men logging time in the West Wing.

“Aaron Rodgers and Jesse Ventura are not running mates,” said Kimmel. “They are who the bookers on The Masked Singer call when Rob Schneider says no.”

For those who may have missed it: Rodgers and Kimmel are at definite odds with one another—and not just because of the Super Bowl XLV MVP’s deep affinity for conspiracy theories, including his alleged belief that the 2012 Sandy Hook shootings were fake.

In January, Rodgers suggested that Kimmel should be nervous about a new list that was being released of close friends and associates of Jeffrey Epstein. Kimmel insisted he didn’t know what Rodgers was talking about, and when the list was eventually revealed, the late-night host’s name was nowhere on it. Kimmel made it clear that he would happily accept an apology from Rodgers, but correctly predicted that it would never be coming his way. For his part, Rodgers has denied that he was insinuating anything illicit about Kimmel.

But here we are, two months later, and Kimmel could clearly not fathom a world in which Rodgers would be second in line to the presidency, particularly given that he’s still playing football.

“He’s still playing for the Jets,” said Kimmel. “How many losing teams can he be a part of at once?”

“You don’t have to answer that,” Kimmel added. “Just something to think about.”