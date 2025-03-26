Media

Jimmy Kimmel Buries Pete Hegseth With His Own Words About Classified Leaks

THE TABLES TURN

“Very well said,” Kimmel replied to an old clip of Hegseth.

Michael Boyle
Michael Boyle
Michael Boyle

Michael Boyle

98MikeB

mboyle988@gmail.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
OpinionUsha Vance Accidentally Reveals Very Un-MAGA Item on Her Shelf
Nell Scovell
MediaJon Stewart Reveals His Favorite Pete Hegseth Quote From Group War Chat
Michael Boyle
PoliticsAtlantic Editor Threatens to Release More Texts From Trump Officials’ War Plan Group Chat
Julia Ornedo
Crime & JusticeTop Doctor Accused of Attempting to Murder Wife on Hiking Trail
Tom Sanders
PoliticsWhite House Insiders Pile on Single ‘F***ing Idiot’ for Epic Group Chat Fail
Janna Brancolini