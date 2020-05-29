CHEAT SHEET
    Biden Blasts Trump for ‘Calling for Violence’ Against Americans During ‘Moment of Pain’

    Danika Fears

    Breaking News Editor

    Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden slammed President Trump on Friday morning, accusing him of “calling for violence against American citizens during a moment of pain for so many.” “I’m furious, and you should be too,” he added, also condemning the arrest of a CNN news crew and declaring “enough.” Late Friday, Trump went on a Twitter tear, blasting the “THUGS” protesting in Minneapolis over the death of George Floyd in police custody. In one tweet, he said the military is with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz “all the way.” “Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” he threatened. Trump’s threat was later concealed by Twitter, which said his message broke its rules around “glorifying violence.”