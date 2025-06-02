Biden’s Daughter Shades Haters in Insta Post With Dad

Ashley Biden celebrated parents Joe and Jill Biden in a beachside Instagram story on Sunday that alluded to the furor over her father’s cognitive decline as president. “I am so grateful. Too grateful to be angry about all the bulls--t,” she wrote. “Hit the jackpot with these two.” The text appeared on a selfie of the three of them by the sea. The former president’s office revealed on May 18 he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer two days earlier and that the disease had spread to the bones. The 82-year-old’s diagnosis coincided with the release of a highly critical book, Original Sin, claiming that those closest to Biden covered up his deteriorating health during his presidency. The cancer news quickly sparked conspiracy-mongering from MAGA acolytes and attacks from Donald Trump, whose initial sympathy was short-lived. Ashley Biden, 43, is the youngest of Joe Biden’s four children and his only child with the former first lady. She’s a social worker, activist, and fashion designer. Speaking at the Democratic National Convention in August 2024, she praised her dad as the “O.G. girl dad.” She told attendees that before he walked her down the aisle, “he turned to me and said he would always be my best friend. All these years later, dad, you are still my best friend.”

Ashley Biden posted on Instagram two weeks after her father's cancer diagnosis was announced. Ashley Biden/Instagram