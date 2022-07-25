Biden’s Doc Says His Covid Symptoms Are Nearly Gone
FEELING GOOD
President Joe Biden’s doctor said that his COVID-19 symptoms are “almost completely resolved” on Monday, after specifying on Sunday that they were improving. His only remaining symptoms are, Dr. Kevin O’Connor said, “residual nasal congestion and minimal hoarseness,” whereas he had been experiencing body aches and a sore throat earlier. The president, who tested positive on Thursday, is still isolating at the White House and working remotely, CNN reported. When discussing the mildness of Biden’s symptoms, the White House underscores the importance of his being doubly vaccinated and boosted, as well as the fact that he took Paxlovid, an antiviral manufactured by Pfizer. At 79, Biden is the oldest sitting president—COVID-19 could have presented acute health challenges given his age.