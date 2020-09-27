Joe Montana Allegedly Confronted Intruder Who Tried to Kidnap Infant Grandchild

Read it at TMZ
Former football player Joe Montana lived through a grandfather’s worst nightmare on Saturday night, when an intruder allegedly entered his Malibu home and tried to kidnap his infant grandchild. Montana and his wife Jennifer were at home when a woman entered his house through an unlocked door, TMZ reports. Holding Montana’s grandchild, she reportedly walked to another part of the house where Montana and his wife confronted her. The woman then ran out. Nearby Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies, who were responding to an unrelated call, arrested her on kidnapping and burglary charges.