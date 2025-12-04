Joe Rogan Shares ‘Odd’ Trump’s Weird Texting Habits

Joe Rogan called 79-year-old President Trump a “kid” and revealed his bizarre texting habits on his latest podcast.

On Wednesday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience — Spotify’s top podcast for the fifth consecutive year—Rogan offered a surprisingly different take on the president, sharing anecdotes that paint him in an unexpected light.

“He makes the text go big, like ‘USA is RESPECTED again’—all caps—and it makes the text enlarge. It’s kind of ridiculous," the host said to his guest, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. The two discussed their perspectives on the president, with whom they both have a friendly relationship.

Joe Rogan endorsed Donald Trump a day before the 2024 presidential election. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

“He’s an odd guy,” Rogan told Huang, sharing that the president often texts or calls him “out of the blue.”

Huang has previously been called a “friend” and a “smart man” by the president, while Rogan endorsed Trump a day before the 2024 election—a move many commentators said may have tilted the outcome in the president’s favor.

“The one-on-one Trump, President Trump, is very different,” Huang said, describing him as a surprising guy.

In response, Rogan admitted that much of the focus on the president is around “negative narratives,” but he also acknowledged that “there’s a lot of things he does” that he shouldn’t, including telling a reporter to “quiet piggy."

The incident referenced by the podcaster, which he said he found “objectively funny,” involved Trump pointing a finger at Bloomberg White House correspondent Catherine Lucey and telling her to be “quiet, quiet piggy” after she asked a follow-up question about the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“I wish he hadn’t done that,” Rogan said about the incident, adding, “but other than that, he’s an interesting guy.”

Rogan has previously criticized Trump for flip-flopping on the release of the Epstein files, which the president, after months of claiming they didn’t exist, later said he would release by signing legislation.

The president, whom Rogan said can act like a “79-year-old kid,” has—despite his deteriorating physical and cognitive health—been compared to a child on other podcasts this week.