Joe Rogan’s Helpful Pandemic Advice Is ‘Vote Republican’
‘THE BEST YOU CAN GET’
Media personality Joe Rogan claimed “serious errors were made” in the response to COVID-19 and suggested that Republicans were better adept at handling the pressures of the pandemic. “I hope there are lessons learned in this,” Rogan told Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who appeared as a guest host on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. “Because this is a new thing. We had never had this before. No one who is alive today has ever experienced a true pandemic. And I’m hoping that, now that this is over, people are going to recognize that some serious errors were made and not repeat those. That’s the best you can get out of it.” Asked by Rodgers what his advice would be, Rogan replied: “Vote Republican. That’s what a lot of them are going to do anyway.” The podcaster then cited an Associated Press article from July that said “more than 1 million voters across 43 states had switched to the Republican Party in the past 12 months.” That story has since been corrected to say “tens of thousands of suburban voters” have made the switch. Both Rogan and Rodgers have faced intense criticism over their controversial views surrounding COVID-19, with Rogan’s remarks on the vaccine sparking calls for a boycott of Spotify.