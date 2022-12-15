John Boehner’s Signature Tears Make Appearance at Nancy Pelosi Portrait Ceremony
Former House Speaker John Boehner was spotted choking back tears Thursday during an unveiling ceremony for outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s new official portrait. Boehner, a Republican—who brought a return to his infamous crying with him as he returned to the US Capitol after his 2015 resignation—got emotional as he gave a speech about his longtime colleague Pelosi. Boehner served as House Speaker from 2011 to 2015 and served in Ohio’s 8th District from 1991 until his retirement. Despite their political differences, Boehner said he and Pelosi were able to “disagree without being disagreeable.” “You’ve been unfailingly gracious to me, to my family, and, frankly, my team here in Washington,” Boehner said. “And Madam Speaker, I have to say, my girls told me, ‘Tell the Speaker how much we admire her. If you couldn’t tell, my girls are Democrats,” he quipped.