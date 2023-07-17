Johnny Bench Apologizes for Bizarre Antisemitic Joke About Old Boss
‘INSENSITIVE’
Baseball legend Johnny Bench has apologized for a gross antisemitic joke he made during a ceremony to induct the late Cincinnati Reds general manager Gabe Paul into the Reds’ Hall of Fame, Bench mentioned he made $400 a month when Paul first signed him in 1965. Paul was represented at the event by his daughter, Jennie Paul, who yelled out “that cheap never mind” after Bench stated his old salary. Bench quipped back, “He was Jewish,” prompting laughter from a few in attendance, ESPN reported. In a statement, Bench conceded the joke was in poor taste. “I recognize my comment was insensitive,” he said. “I apologized to Jennie for taking away from her father the full attention he deserves... I am sorry that some of the focus is on my inappropriate remark.” Jennie Paul told The Athletic she didn’t hear the joke in the room.