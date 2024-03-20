Johnny Depp has pushed back against claims made about his alleged behavior on the set of Blow (2001). Actress Lola Glaudini told the Powerful Truth Angels podcast that Depp—whom she had never met before—became enraged with her on the first day of shooting when she followed an instruction from director Ted Demme to laugh when Depp delivered a monologue. “Johnny Depp, when they say cut, walks over to me… he sticks his finger in my face—and I’m in a bikini on the ground like this—and he comes over and he goes: ‘Who the fuck do you think you are?’” Glaudini said. “‘Shut the fuck up! I’m out here, and I’m trying to fucking say my lines, and you’re fucking pulling focus, you fucking idiot.’” She claimed Depp later gave her a “non-apology apology” while Demme never said sorry. A representative for Depp told Deadline: “Johnny always prioritizes good working relationships with cast and crew and this recounting differs greatly from the recollection of other members on set at the time.”