Jon Stewart Reacts to Trump’s Growing Nobel Peace Prize Buzz

Jon Stewart reacted to Donald Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize buzz on Thursday, surprising his podcast listeners by saying the committee may as well just let him have it.

“Kissinger got it. Why not?” Stewart said on a new episode of The Weekly Show Thursday. “Whoever’s got the bombs, give him the prize.”

“What the f--- does it even matter, the idea that winning that somehow means anything at this point?” he went on. Better yet, Stewart added, sarcastically, “Why doesn’t he just make his own? He does his own meme coin. Make his own, do the Trump Peace Prize, award it to yourself, and then have it for the rest of the time.”

Stewart’s comments come as Trump’s loyalists push for him to win the Nobel just days after he dropped bombs on Iran. Pakistan, which had nominated Trump as it praised him for resolving its conflict with India, condemned him just hours later when he struck Iran on Sunday.

Donald Trump stands next to Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the Situation Room as they monitor the attack on three Iranian nuclear enrichment sites. Handout/Getty Images

Still, betting odds that Trump will snag the award shot up this week, as MAGA lawmakers like Rep. Buddy Carter argue Trump deserves the award for brokering a ceasefire deal between Iran and Israel—one that unraveled within hours before ultimately holding, for now But according to Carter, Trump had accomplished what the world thought was “impossible.”

Donald Trump Jr. argued in an X post that only “affirmative action” would cause his father to lose out on the award, since President Barack Obama received one during his first year in office for his “extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.”

Former President Barack Obama, then 48, smiles with his diploma and gold medal during the 2009 Nobel Peace Prize ceremony. JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

Stewart said the entire conversation is moot, as he mocked Trump’s constant desire for affirmations Thursday.

“‘The Trump Prize will be given to whoever it was that did the most towards world peace,’” the late-night host said, imitating Trump. “‘And it turns out it’s me! Oh my God!’”

Stewart predicted that they will hold the reception at the Kennedy Center, which Trump took over earlier this year. “It’ll be perfect,” he joked.

Earlier in the show, Stewart commented on Trump’s “fragility” about his supposed successes in Iran.

“It is such an amazing moment when you see a guy who’s the commander-in-chief of the United States and the president of the United States, in a Situation Room with a ‘Trump Was Right About Everything’ hat. Like, how many of history’s great leaders had their own merch?” Stewart said, amazed at Trump’s defensiveness about his Iran strikes.