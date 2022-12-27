Man Arrested for Spewing Hateful Bile at In-N-Out TikTokers
‘UNPROVOKED’
Police in the San Francisco Bay Area have arrested a man suspected of harassing a pair of friends at an In-N-Out restaurant on Christmas Eve. In a TikTok of an incident that has since gone viral, a man can be heard hurling homophobic and racist insults at the couple, calling them “weird homosexuals” and threatening to spit in one of their faces. The man allegedly left and re-entered the restaurant multiple times, escalating his threats. San Roman police said their chief Denton Carlson saw the viral video and reached out on social media to identify the victims and suspects. They eventually arrested 40-year-old Denver resident Jordan Douglas Krah for violating California's hate crime laws. He “approached the victims unprovoked and engaged in a homophobic and racist rant, causing the victims to fear for their safety,” police said in a statement. Arine Kim, one of the victims, told KRON4 the pair were “a bit shaken after the incident” and “just grateful we’re both safe and out of harm’s way.”