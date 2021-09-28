Alleged Corona Theater Gunman Pleads Not Guilty Due to Insanity
TRIAL
Joseph Jimenez, the 20-year-old man accused of opening fire at a Corona, California, movie theater in July and killing two theater-goers, has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, according to the Los Angeles Times. Jimenez was charged with fatally shooting TikTok star Anthony Barajas, 19, and Rylee Goodrich, 19, while the two were on a date to see “The Forever Purge.” Four other people were in the theater. Jimenez, who is eligible for the death penalty, is charged with two counts of murder, a sentencing enhancement for personal use of a firearm causing death, and an additional special circumstance allegation of multiple murders lying in wait. Jimenez said in an interview that the voices in his head “said my friends and family were going to be killed,” and that he had run out of medication for his diagnosed schizophrenia. His next court appearance is set for Jan. 28.