R. Kelly Girlfriend Charged After Fight Between Paramours in Embattled Singer’s Condo
One woman is facing a domestic-battery charge and another was sent to the hospital after a fight broke out between the two girlfriends of R. Kelly inside his Trump Tower condominium, Chicago police said Thursday. Joycelyn Savage, 24, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery for punching a 22-year-old woman in the face Wednesday, police said. Kelly, 53, is being held without bond in Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center after he was hit with a slew of federal charges in Chicago and New York, including sexually abusing girls. The fight between Kelly’s girlfriends began shortly after 2 p.m. Chicago police responded to the incident after receiving a notice that there was a “battery in progress” involving the two women, Chicago Police Officer Anthony Spicuzza.
Savage reportedly surrendered to police after fleeing the scene, authorities said. Records show the 22-year-old recently lived with Kelly at his condominium. She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Spicuzza said she is listed in good condition. Videos of the fight were posted on Instagram, which show the younger woman confronting Savage before the fight turned physically violent.