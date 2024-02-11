Judd Apatow Dings Trump and Biden at Director’s Guild Awards

Judd Apatow hit his marks as host of the Directors Guild of America awards on Saturday night, skewering Hollywood and politicians with a series of zingers. Variety reports that Apatow referred to President Joe Biden and Donald Trump as “a guy old enough to have met Hitler and a guy who wishes he had.” He thanked pilloried Golden Globes emcee Jo Koy for lowering the bar for hosting duties, and introduced himself by saying, “I’m your host Bradley Cooper in an even more beguiling Jewish nose.” Taking another shot at the Globes, he suggested some new categories for the less prestigious awards: “Best movie starring Timothée Chalamet in a hat. Best Tom Cruise movie based on a previous Tom Cruise movie. The best Kevin Spacey movie only being released in Northern Italy. The best Steven Soderbergh film shot on a Ring doorbell.” Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan, The Bear’s Christopher Storer and Peter Hoar of The Last of Us took top honors from the DGA.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10