Judge Says Vanessa Bryant’s Suit Over Kobe Crash Photos Can Go Ahead
SEE YOU IN COURT
A California judge has determined that Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa Bryant has “genuine issue for trial” regarding her lawsuit against Los Angeles County. In November, the county asked the court to drop her suit that alleges eight L.A. officers leaked gruesome photos of the helicopter crash that took the lives of Kobe, the couple’s 13-year old daughter Gianna, and seven others. Bryant will be allowed to proceed with her suit, and stated in a deposition last October, “I just don’t understand how someone can have no regard for life and compassion, and, instead, choose to take that opportunity to photograph lifeless and helpless individuals for their own sick amusement.” L.A. County maintains that their first responders “worked tirelessly to protect the crash site, identify the victims, and notify the families” and that Bryant’s fear that the photos could eventually come to light was “not reasonable.” Lawyers for the county told People that it “did its job and looks forward to showing that at trial,” which is scheduled to commence in February.