Judge Blocks Major Trump Lawsuit Against Mail-Voting in Pennsylvania
ON HOLD
Legal action in federal court by President Donald Trump aiming to make mail-in voting more difficult in Pennsylvania has effectively been shut down by a U.S. district court judge, CNN reports. Nicholas Ranjan of the U.S. District Court in the Western District of Pennsylvania—a Trump appointee—has decided that Trump’s federal lawsuit against Pennsylvania over the use of drop boxes, poll watching, and other voting processes should be put on hold while state court cases about voting move forward. “The court will apply the brakes to this lawsuit, and allow the Pennsylvania state courts to weigh in and interpret the state statutes that undergird Plaintiffs’ federal-constitutional claims,” Ranjan wrote. The Trump campaign said it would now switch its focus to the state courts, adding: “The federal court is simply going to reserve its judgment on this in the hopes that the state court will resolve these serious issues and guarantee that every Pennsylvanian has their vote counted—once.”