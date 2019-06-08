Judge: FBI Must Reveal Some Redacted Portions of James Comey Memos

A federal judge ruled Friday that the FBI must unredact some portions of former FBI director James Comey's memos about his meetings with President Trump, CNN reports. The ruling reportedly permits the names of countries and world leaders brought up in conversations between Trump and Comey to be revealed. Judge James Boasberg said the FBI did not make a strong enough case for why the redactions of countries and names threatened national security, though he let one redaction of Trump talking negatively about a certain country remain. In the memos, Comey reportedly recalled Trump explaining to him why he was concerned about his then-national security adviser Michael Flynn and expressing his “dismay” of how Flynn handled scheduling calls with world leaders. Flynn is currently awaiting sentencing after he was found guilty of one count of lying to federal investigators about his conversations with Russian officials.