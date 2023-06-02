CHEAT SHEET
Woman Who Menaced St. Louis Family in Viral Video Faces Federal Civil Rights Charge
A woman accused of a campaign of racist abuse against a family in St. Louis—including making threats and breaking into their home with a hammer—now faces a federal civil rights charge. Federal prosecutors indicted the woman, 54-year-old Judy Ann Kline, on May 10, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Authorities first arrested Kline after videos of her menacing the family took off on TikTok. At one point, she allegedly even broke into the family’s home through a window and damaged their dryer, leading a St. Louis Court to charge her with burglary and property damage. Now federal prosecutors are throwing in a charge of interference with the right to fair housing, a charge sometimes used to prosecute alleged hate crimes.