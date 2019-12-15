Jumanji: The Next Level Beats Frozen 2 in Box Office Sales
Jumanji: The Next Level passed Frozen 2 in box office sales this weekend, bringing in $60.1 million in the U.S. and Canada in its opening weekend and $52.5 million in 18 international countries the week before its domestic launch. Frozen 2 was a frontrunner for three straight weeks and has earned $367 million since its first showing on Nov. 22. The musical fantasy film hit the $1 billion mark worldwide, which was Disney Animation’s third billion-dollar project and Walt Disney Studio’s sixth billion-dollar release in 2019. Jumanji: Next Level, which stars Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, is a follow up to 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which earned $962 globally. Richard Jewell earned only $5 million over the weekend, which marks one of the worst box office debuts for director Clint Eastwood. The 89-year old director described the docudrama’s story as a “great American tragedy.”