Juror Reveals What Sealed Proud Boys’ Fate in Seditious Conspiracy Trial
THE FINAL STRAW
One of the 12 jurors who convicted four Proud Boys, including leader Enrique Tarrio, of seditious conspiracy for their role in orchestrating the Jan. 6 riot told Vice that the copious amounts of “chatter” between the members were the most damning pieces of evidence. Andre Mundell said that encrypted Parler and Telegram messages convinced him of their guilt. “Not just the chats, but also the private texts. I think that was what it boiled down to,” Mundell said. “What they had to say prior to Jan. 6 and the fact that they wanted to do so much in secret.” Mundell also cited the fact that many messages were deleted after Jan. 6. “It showed an absence of evidence of standing down,” Mundell said. “No one says, no, don’t do this... And that was probably because they never said it.”