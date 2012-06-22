Jurors Begin Sandusky Deliberations

CHEAT SHEET
Jurors continue deliberations Friday in the sex-abuse trial of former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky in Bellefonte, Pa. Prosecutors and defense lawyers made their final appeals Thursday to the panel of seven women and five men, and the jury later deliberated for more than seven hours before being sequestered in a local hotel overnight. Before closing arguments began, Judge John Cleland dismissed three of the 51 charges against Sandusky, involving 10 alleged victims.