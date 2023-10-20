CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Former Rep. Justin Amash Says Israeli Airstrike Killed His Relatives
TRAGIC
Read it at X
Former Michigan Congressman Justin Amash said Friday that several of his relatives sheltering in Gaza were killed by an Israeli airstrike. Amash shared an image of two relatives, Viola and Yara, in a post on X, and said they and others were sheltering at the Greek Orthodox Church of St. Porphyrius, where a large blast had been reported Thursday. “Give rest, O Lord, to their souls, and may their memories be eternal,” Amash wrote. “The Palestinian Christian community has endured so much. Our family is hurting badly.” A number of people offered their condolences in the replies, among them Ron DeSantis’ Press Secretary Christina Pushaw and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).