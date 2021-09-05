Kabul Aiport Re-Opens for Domestic Flights
OFF THE RADAR
Less than a week after the Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport became a symbol of America’s failed war in Afghanistan as the last U.S. soldier left, flights have resumed, according to the Taliban commander in charge of airport security. Engineers from Qatar helped the Taliban repair the air traffic control system, but have not yet been able to get the airport’s radar back online, according to the Washington Post. The reopening of the airport is seen as a necessary step towards resuming evacuation flights for Americans and other foreign nationals still stuck in the country. Despite countless announcements that the Taliban would soon announce its new government, they have not done so, which will also be necessary to pave the way for diplomatic efforts to negotiate repatriations.