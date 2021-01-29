Second Daughter Ella Emhoff Signs Modeling Contract With IMG
BREAKOUT STAR
Vice President Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, has signed a modeling contract with a top agency just over a week since making waves with her look at the inauguration. Ivan Bart, the president of IMG Models, confirmed the news to The New York Times. “Ella communicates this moment in time. There’s a cheekiness and a joy she exudes,” Bart was quoted as saying. Emhoff has won over fans with her quirky style after stealing the spotlight with a Miu Miu coat she wore to the Jan. 20 inauguration. But Bart said she had caught the attention of IMG long before that, during the summer of 2020, when he said the two first discussed her prospects with IMG. Emhoff, who makes her own knitwear and has more than a dozen tattoos, including a cartoon cow, told the Times she saw the contract with IMG as a chance to be “part of that change” in paving the way for more diversity in the industry. “As someone who, like a lot of young girls out there, had self-confidence issues, it is intimidating and scary to go into this world that is hyper-focused on you and the body,” she said. Poet Amanda Gorman also signed with IMG after dazzling at the inauguration.