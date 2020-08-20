Kansas City Chiefs Ban Headdresses, Native-American Face Paint From Stadium
RESPECT
Kansas City Chiefs fans will no longer be allowed to wear Native American headdresses or face paint when attending games at the stadium, the team announced Thursday. While the team has discouraged fans from wearing headdresses in the past, Thursday’s announcement takes a firm stance against the action. Fans will continue to be allowed to wear face paint, but not face paint in Native American style. The team is also reviewing the Arrowhead Chop—a hand motion and chant performed by fans—and modifying the use of the Drum Deck to better represent “the spiritual significance of the drum in American Indian cultures.” The decision follows the Washington Football Team’s motion to drop its former name, the Washington Redskins, after years of outcry from fans calling it derogatory against Native Americans.