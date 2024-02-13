Kansas City Mayor Suggests Taylor Swift Was Urged to Skip Super Bowl Parade
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has hinted that he signaled to Taylor Swift’s reps that the megastar would save him a massive headache if she skipped Wednesday’s championship parade for the Kansas City Chiefs, reported KCUR 89.3. The reasoning is simple: Swift’s appearance could send scores of her millions of diehard fans into a frenzy to catch a glimpse of her at the free celebration, and Lucas isn’t certain the city’s security forces can ensure the safety of an influx of parade-goers. He said providing security would be particularly challenging if Swifties camped out overnight Tuesday on the parade route, adding that city officials “might have” already reached out to Swift. “Just to keep everybody safe and make things a little bit easier for us,” he reportedly said. Kansas City is no stranger to Super Bowl parades, having held one after championships in 2023 and 2020—celebrations that saw nearly 1 million fans flood Kansas City’s streets in each. Swift, who has an Eras Tour date scheduled in Australia on Friday, attended each of her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s playoff games this winter, but has made no indication she’ll be in attendance on Wednesday.