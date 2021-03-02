CHEAT SHEET
Kansas City Police Officer Who Fatally Shot Unarmed Black Man Won't Be Charged
The Kansas City, Missouri, police officer who shot and killed Donnie Sanders, a 47-year-old unarmed Black man, last year will not face criminal charges, authorities announced Monday. Jackson County, Missouri, prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said there was insufficient evidence to file charges against the officer, whose name was not made public. While the officer stated he believed Sanders was moving towards him with a gun, the evidence ultimately showed he was unarmed and had just a cellphone in his pocket during the March 2020 encounter. Kansas City Police did not wear body cameras at the time of his death, only beginning to do so in January of this year, according to The Kansas City Star.