Kansas Man Shot During Re-enactment at Old Cowtown Museum
A Kansas museum holding a “Roaring Twenties” party that included a re-enactment titled Coppers Raiding the Bootleggers” got a heavy dose of reality when one of the performers fired a real bullet instead of a blank—striking another ensemble member. Wichita police said the 24-year-old man shot at the Old Cowtown Museum suffered a serious injury but was expected to survive. “This is definitely a unique situation—one that is a first for me,” Lt. Chris Marceau said, according to The Wichita Eagle. “When officers arrived it was kind of a little bit chaotic because of the large amount of people that were involved in the reenactment.” Police said it appears the shooting was accidental.