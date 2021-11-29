Out-of-Control Kansas Pol Arrested for DUI

CHEAT SHEET
Kansas State Rep. Aaron Coleman was arrested on DUI charges over the weekend—only the latest in a long string of disturbing behavior, The Wichita Eagle reports. The Democrat was arrested just last month for allegedly attacking his brother, and he has been accused of battering an ex-girlfriend and harassing an ex-campaign aide. In October, Coleman was ordered to stay away from the Department of Labor headquarters after officials complained he kept trying to get into an employee-only area.